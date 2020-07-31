DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $432.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,033. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.10. DexCom has a twelve month low of $138.28 and a twelve month high of $446.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total value of $607,408.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,968.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,293 shares of company stock worth $24,266,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,366,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.