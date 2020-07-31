DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $485.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $465.00 to $485.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.95.

DXCM traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.74. 20,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,033. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.60 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $138.28 and a fifty-two week high of $446.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $202,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total value of $2,067,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,293 shares of company stock worth $24,266,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

