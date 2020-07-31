DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $445.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $394.95.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,033. DexCom has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $446.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 196.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $409.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total transaction of $654,211.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,998,773.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,293 shares of company stock worth $24,266,963. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

