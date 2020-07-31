DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.27 EPS

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.00-6.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.00-6.10 EPS.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,785. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $159.42.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $3,765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.