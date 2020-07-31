DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Shares Gap Up to $1.56

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.56. DIRTT Environmental shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 112,393 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRTT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DIRTT Environmental from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded DIRTT Environmental from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIRTT Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $140.42 million and a P/E ratio of -19.50.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). DIRTT Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Equities analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Warawa acquired 25,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DIRTT Environmental by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in DIRTT Environmental by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in DIRTT Environmental by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

