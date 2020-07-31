Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Insider Graham Goldsmith Acquires 50,000 Shares

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) insider Graham Goldsmith purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of A$132,500.00 ($90,753.42).

The stock has a market capitalization of $531.96 million and a PE ratio of 15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited has a 52-week low of A$2.02 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of A$3.74 ($2.56). The company’s 50-day moving average is A$2.38 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.82.

Get Djerriwarrh Investments alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Djerriwarrh Investments’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a self managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. It employs a combination of in-house and external research to make its investments. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Djerriwarrh Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Djerriwarrh Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.