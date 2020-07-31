Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Jeffery Darby Sells 1,624 Shares

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffery Darby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of Dorman Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $105,869.44.

NASDAQ DORM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,982. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.32.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

