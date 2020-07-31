Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 280 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $117.90. 9,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,284. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.