Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 728 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.93. 45,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $152.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.26.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.