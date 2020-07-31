Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.21. The company had a trading volume of 110,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,001. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

