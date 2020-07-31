Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after purchasing an additional 320,925 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,946,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,631. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,807 shares of company stock worth $1,178,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.