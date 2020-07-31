Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,807,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,582,000 after buying an additional 56,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,756,000 after buying an additional 523,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,974,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cerner by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,927 shares of company stock valued at $8,650,741. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 58,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.