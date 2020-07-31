Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.65 Million Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter worth about $2,226,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 11.6% during the second quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 287,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AFLAC by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 39.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

AFL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 125,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,273. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

