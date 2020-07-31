Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $17.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,769. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $375.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

