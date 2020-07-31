Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.86 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.09. 96,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,215. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.