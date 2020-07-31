Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.22 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Oracle by 39.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,396 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Oracle by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $446,355,000 after buying an additional 1,621,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Oracle by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after buying an additional 1,466,231 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 381.9% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,415,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,242,000 after buying an additional 1,121,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $53,584,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.65. 658,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,968,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

