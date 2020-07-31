Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.73 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded down $4.02 on Friday, reaching $190.04. 545,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,892,215. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.14. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

