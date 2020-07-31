Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in CVS Health by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CVS Health by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,249 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,574,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $732,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,061 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.32. 373,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,697. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

