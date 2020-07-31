Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 346,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,379,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

