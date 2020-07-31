Eads & Heald Wealth Management Invests $299,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,872,000 after acquiring an additional 780,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,150,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,705,000 after acquiring an additional 828,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $249,050,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,111,000 after purchasing an additional 66,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.47. 405,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,499. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

