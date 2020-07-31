Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.39. The stock had a trading volume of 52,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,993. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

