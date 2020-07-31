Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 814 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Shares of NOC traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

