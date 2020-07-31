Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $147,747,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 98.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,165,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.04. 26,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,103. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average is $83.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.