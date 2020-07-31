Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.85. The stock had a trading volume of 106,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.43. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

