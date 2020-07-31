Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 141,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

