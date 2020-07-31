Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 248,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,501,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Globe Life by 28.7% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 74,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $1,028,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,638,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,869,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Shares of GL traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,455. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

