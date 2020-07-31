Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 226,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,533. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

