Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 185 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,091,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 66,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 33,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.35. 20,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,847. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.28. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

