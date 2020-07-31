Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 2,716 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Capital World Investors raised its position in Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,677,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boeing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,111,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,210,000 after purchasing an additional 111,698 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.88. The stock had a trading volume of 684,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,708,388. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.85. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($2.35). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

