Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 647 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 123,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.68. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $254,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,045,614.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.52.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

