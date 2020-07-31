Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 95 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $140.11. 341,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,398. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average of $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

