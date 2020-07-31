Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Ball makes up 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,234,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ball by 51.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Ball stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.65. 53,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

