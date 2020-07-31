Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $40.34. 171,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,070,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

