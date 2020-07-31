Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.27% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYF. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 81,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,089.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 71,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.39 and a 1-year high of $58.92.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.