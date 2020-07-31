Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $226,000 Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 810.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

UL stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.99. 46,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,142. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

