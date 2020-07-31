Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,774,000 after acquiring an additional 441,612 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,719,000 after acquiring an additional 940,199 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,479,000 after acquiring an additional 177,708 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 184,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,145. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,365,090. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

