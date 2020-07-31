Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $767,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 572.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 157.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $68.47.

