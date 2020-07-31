Eagle Ridge Investment Management Invests $216,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra lowered Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $846.94.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $62.25 on Friday, hitting $1,425.24. 9,549,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,275,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,249.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $828.57. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,794.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,910 shares of company stock worth $24,705,348 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

