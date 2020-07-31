Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 94,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,215. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

