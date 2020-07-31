Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries makes up about 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 43.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,122. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $119.77.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Thor Industries’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Several research firms have commented on THO. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

