Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.36. The company had a trading volume of 137,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cfra raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

