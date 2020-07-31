Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $2,785,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 33.0% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 52,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average of $130.63. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

