Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,068 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.49. 45,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,568. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.