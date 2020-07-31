Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 19,287 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,287 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $24.69. 2,744,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,384,744. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $214.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.