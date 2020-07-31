Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 4,986 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.21. The stock had a trading volume of 298,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.37. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

