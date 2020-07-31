Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 587 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,654 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,333,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,597 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,392,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,658,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,332,000 after acquiring an additional 917,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,662,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.11.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.69. 27,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

