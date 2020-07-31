Eagle Ridge Investment Management Takes $221,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 53,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 106,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.38. The stock had a trading volume of 235,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,631. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

