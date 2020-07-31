Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.34 for the period. Eastgroup Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.23-5.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,017. Eastgroup Properties has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average is $118.55.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.25.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $507,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

