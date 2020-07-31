Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. Eastgroup Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.23-5.33 EPS.

Eastgroup Properties stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,017. Eastgroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.55.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.25.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

