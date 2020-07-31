eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $54.68. 319,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,907,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 131.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

